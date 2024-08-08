Minister Nehru reopens renovated Sivagangai Park in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur famous Sivagangai Park which was renovated under the Smart City programme was reopened on Thursday for the public with added facilities. Reopening the park, State Minister KN Nehru said, the Sivagangai Park was established in 1942 by the then municipality in an area of 6.307-acre land.

In due course of time, the park was in dire need of a renovation and a fund of Rs 7 crore was allocated under the Smart City programme. “A 245-metre-long compound wall was constructed and a pavement of 1,216 metre was established.

This apart, the arch, basic facilities including toilet facilities for both men and women, lawn, CCTV surveillance, first aid facility, children feeding centres and differently-abled persons friendly equipment have been set up,” said the Minister. The ‘Kathai Muttram’ has sculptures depicting the historical sequence of Rajaraja Cholan which is an added attraction.