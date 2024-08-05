Minister Nehru directs officials to expedite development works in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, instructed officials to ensure that development projects underway in Tirunelveli city should be completed at the earliest.

After inspecting various infrastructure development projects along with Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management and officials, Nehru said as many as 420 shops were being constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore in Mahatma Gandhi market at Palayamkottai.

Earlier, Nehru took stock of the newly constructed bus stand with a shopping complex and multi-level vehicle parking facility in Palayamkottai at Rs 53.14 crore. The Corporation authorities could auction the parking facility for leases. He also opined that a library could be set up in the newly constructed bus stand to benefit the public. Moreover, the Minister said the officials should determine the rental fee of buildings around the Periyar bus terminus at Tirunelveli junction accordingly to accommodate government organisations.

Collector KP Karthikeyan, Palayamkottai MLA M Abdul Wahab, Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation NO Sukhaputra and others accompanied the Ministers.