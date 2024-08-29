Minister Nehru chairs review meeting ahead of northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Tuesday chaired a review meeting where he instructed bureaucrats to carry out the precautionary measures ahead of the northeast monsoon.

He also urged them to begin road re-laying work soon and complete it within the stipulated time.

“The work for storm water drains (SWDs) should be completed before the monsoon begins and interlinking of drains must also be done to prevent inundation. Officials must ensure that rainwater flows without any obstruction by desilting existing drains. They should address any blockages in SWDs,” said Nehru.

Special teams should be formed with the officials to handle preparatory work in low-lying areas and carry out relief operations in case of flooding. “Measures should be taken to ensure the safety of residents living near lakes and ponds, as well as those in low-lying areas, by providing them shelter in relief centres. All relief centres should be fully equipped with the necessary facilities and preparations, including generators, electricity, drinking water, etc.,” he added.

Drinking water supply must not be interrupted. Water tanks should be cleaned regularly, and the water chlorination process should be monitored to ensure proper distribution.

S Vijayakumar, CMD-TN Urban Infrastructure Financial Services, D Karthikeyan, principal secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Metro Water board managing director TG Vinay and other officials participated.