Minister N Anand reviews NE monsoon preparedness in 11 districts

Addressing officials from Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Dindigul, Karur and Tiruchy, Anand instructed officials to monitor low-lying areas, water bodies, canals and storm water drains, while ensuring that desilting and maintenance works were completed to facilitate smooth flow of rainwater.

He directed officials to repair damaged stretches without delay, provide uninterrupted supply of drinking water and promptly address public complaints. “Public safety must remain the priority during monsoon. Officials should remain vigilant and respond promptly to rain-related emergencies,” he said.

The minister also called for intensified preventive measures against dengue and other infectious diseases, including eliminating mosquito breeding sites, maintaining sanitation and creating public awareness.