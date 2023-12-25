Minister Murugan flags off Coimbatore-Pollachi train

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday flagged off the Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger train.

The unreserved express special train (06421) will leave Coimbatore at 5.20 am and reach Pollachi at 6.25 am.

It will also be a connecting train for passengers to take Tiruchendur unreserved passenger train, which arrives at Pollachi station from Kerala at 7.10 am.

In the return direction, the train (06422) will leave Pollachi at 8.55 pm and reach Coimbatore at 10.15 pm.

After flagging off the train, Murugan said the Vande Bharat train between Coimbatore and Bangalore will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.