Minister Moorthy commends performance of two Commercial Taxes officers

CHENNAI: State Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy on Wednesday commended the performance of two officials of the Tax Research Unit.

According to the release issued by the department, Minister Moorthy commended two officials of Tax Research Unit, namely Ramkumar (Assistant Commissioner) and Mohammend Irfan (State Tax Officer) for their extraordinary performances and awarded an incentive for both the officers with a cheque for Rs 1 lakh each.

The minister also met 24 newly selected Assistant Commissioners and advised them to get good training and perform well.

He also directed the officials to carry out work including cancelling the registration of the companies which are causing loss of revenue to the government and recommending appropriate legal action.