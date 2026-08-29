Minister mocks DMK's street race over remarks on cars for MLAs

CHENNAI: A heated exchange broke out between the Treasury benches and the leading Opposition party in the Assembly on Friday over the car race conducted during the previous DMK regime and the TVK-led government's announcement to provide cars to MLAs.
The debate began when DMK MLA G V Markandeyan, speaking during the discussion on the Housing Department's grant demands, questioned the government's decision to purchase cars for MLAs. Referring to the government's failure to waive farmers' loans, he asked, "In this situation, what is the need to buy a car from the government?"
Intervening, Minister R Nirmalkumar said the Chief Minister's announcement was based on a demand raised by a VCK MLA. "If an MLA has a government car, he can travel across his constituency. Based on this, the Chief Minister made the announcement," he said.
House Leader KA Sengottaiyan backed the minister and criticised the previous DMK government for holding a car race at a cost of Rs 24 crore. "Whose father's funds were spent on this event?" he asked.
Clarifying the DMK's position, LoP Udhayanithi said the issue was being discussed in the context of the Chief Minister's remarks about the State's financial position. He said the Chief Minister had alleged that the previous DMK government had emptied the State treasury. CM Vijay had funds to buy cars, but not to waive farmers' loans, he added. By demeaning a prestigious international car race, the ruling party isn't abusing the Opposition, but instead the players involved in the sport, he added.
Meanwhile, Minister KG Arunraj then questioned the DMK over the proposal to install a pen structure in the sea, asking how such a project could have been announced. He also said the government's decision to provide cars to MLAs could not be termed a luxury.
Responding to him, DMK whip E V Velu said the pen memorial proposal had originated in the Public Works Department following demands from the public and writers. However, he said then Chief Minister MK Stalin had rejected the proposal even after it received clearance from the Union government.
Speaker JCD Prabhakar intervened and asked both the Treasury benches and the DMK to avoid further discussion on providing cars to MLAs. "It is a settled issue, as the DMK has already announced that it would not receive the cars from the government," he said.