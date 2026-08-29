Minister mocks DMK's street race over remarks on cars for MLAs

The debate began when DMK MLA G V Markandeyan, speaking during the discussion on the Housing Department's grant demands, questioned the government's decision to purchase cars for MLAs. Referring to the government's failure to waive farmers' loans, he asked, "In this situation, what is the need to buy a car from the government?"

Intervening, Minister R Nirmalkumar said the Chief Minister's announcement was based on a demand raised by a VCK MLA. "If an MLA has a government car, he can travel across his constituency. Based on this, the Chief Minister made the announcement," he said.