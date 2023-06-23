Minister: Mega Chola museum works soon

TIRUCHY: For the proposed mega Chola Museum planned in an area of five acres, which has been identified in a key spot of Thanjavur, the works would commence soon after the nod from Chief Minister MK Stalin, said Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity MP Saminathan on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the site, Saminathan said, the mega museum of Chola dynasty was announced in the Assembly by the then Minister Thangam Thennarasu. The district administration identified a site near the Big Temple and intimated it to the Department Secretary.

Details about the identified spot would be submitted to Chief Minister Stalin and the works would commence after completing the required formalities, the Minister added. The total area of the identified site is around 12 acres, of which five acres might be used for the proposed museum. “The site is located at a prominent place in the Thanjavur town and the works for the documentation will be completed after an expert study,” the Minister assured.

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob, DMK Chief Whip Kovi Chezhiyan, Thanjavur Mayor Shan Ramanathan and others accompanied him.

Earlier in the day, the Minister visited Mayiladuthurai and inspected the Thillaiyadi Valliammai memorial hall, which were due for renovation at a cost of Rs 89.54 lakh. He also inspected the site for the proposed memorial of the first Tamil novelist Mayuram Munsiff Vedanayagam with a statue at a cost of Rs 3 crore.