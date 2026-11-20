CHENNAI: Alleging that Finance Minister N Marie Wilson was illegally keeping her six-year-old adopted daughter in his custody, the minister’s sister-in-law approached the Chengalpattu court seeking a direction to the police to return the child to her.
Caroline Claude, Wilson’s brother’s wife, also sought a direction from the Chengalpattu court to the police to register a case against the minister.
In her petition before the Chengalpattu Judicial Magistrate Court No 1, Caroline alleged that the minister was illegally keeping her six-year-old adopted daughter under his control. According to her, she had filed several complaints with the police seeking the child's recovery, but no action had been taken so far.
She sought the court's intervention to get back the child, besides directing the police to register a FIR against the minister and initiate appropriate legal action.
When the petition came up for hearing before the Chengalpattu court on Friday, the judge adjourned the proceedings to December 15 and directed the petitioner to appear on the next hearing date.