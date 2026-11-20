Caroline Claude, Wilson’s brother’s wife, also sought a direction from the Chengalpattu court to the police to register a case against the minister.

In her petition before the Chengalpattu Judicial Magistrate Court No 1, Caroline alleged that the minister was illegally keeping her six-year-old adopted daughter under his control. According to her, she had filed several complaints with the police seeking the child's recovery, but no action had been taken so far.