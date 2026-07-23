Minister Logesh Tamilselvan engages builders, bankers to fine-tune government’s presenceless registration system

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu gearing up for the implementation of its presenceless document registration system from August 17, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan on Thursday held an extensive consultation with builders, promoters, bankers and financial institutions to address operational concerns and ensure stakeholders are fully prepared for the transition.
The meeting, held at Amma Maaligai in the Ripon Buildings complex here, focused on clarifying procedural aspects of the new registration framework through an interactive discussion and a live demonstration of the digital workflow. Officials explained the electronic submission process, documentation requirements and every stage of registration while responding to queries raised by participants from the real estate and banking sectors.
Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the consultation reflected the government’s emphasis on preparing stakeholders before the rollout of the new system. He said the State has been consistently leveraging technology to simplify public services and improve transparency, describing presenceless registration as a landmark reform in the Registration Department.
“The government has been working to deliver citizen-centric services by understanding people’s needs. The presenceless registration system is a major step towards making registration services simpler, faster and more transparent,” Logesh Tamilselvan said.
He said the training programme would equip builders, developers, banks and financial institutions with a clear understanding of the new procedures, helping reduce documentation errors and ensure seamless coordination between the government and private stakeholders. The initiative, he said, is expected to improve the efficiency and quality of registration services while making implementation smoother through active stakeholder participation. Senior officials of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department also attended the consultation.