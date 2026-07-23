Minister Logesh Tamilselvan engages builders, bankers to fine-tune government’s presenceless registration system

The meeting, held at Amma Maaligai in the Ripon Buildings complex here, focused on clarifying procedural aspects of the new registration framework through an interactive discussion and a live demonstration of the digital workflow. Officials explained the electronic submission process, documentation requirements and every stage of registration while responding to queries raised by participants from the real estate and banking sectors.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the consultation reflected the government’s emphasis on preparing stakeholders before the rollout of the new system. He said the State has been consistently leveraging technology to simplify public services and improve transparency, describing presenceless registration as a landmark reform in the Registration Department.