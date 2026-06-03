Minister, leaders pay tributes to Karunanidhi on his 103rd birth anniversary

Meanwhile, DMK President M K Stalin led the tribute ceremonies at the late leader's memorial near Marina Beach, where Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers, and other top party leaders offered floral respects.

Following the tributes, Stalin issued a statement, reflecting on the enduring legacy of 'Kalaignar' Karunanidhi.

"The leader who, even after ageing and being confined to a wheelchair, worked without rest until his final breath for the Tamil race and the elevation of the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin posted on his official X account.

Acknowledging recent electoral outcomes, the DMK chief urged the cadres to be resilient. "The energy with which you swam through oceans of trials tirelessly, without taking victory to the head or defeat to the heart, resides in me as well. When you passed, I sought that energy. With it, we achieved continuous victories and led Tamil Nadu along a historic path of progress. Now, we have lost the opportunity for victory. However, your energy is not just with me, but with every sibling you nurtured with emotion".

Stalin affirmed the party's resolve to bounce back, stating, "We say with conviction... We will write the history of victory again. We will drive away the gathering darkness over Tamil Nadu with the light of the Rising Sun."