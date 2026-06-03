Minister, leaders pay tributes to Karunanidhi on his 103rd birth anniversary

CHENNAI: On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Minister Rajmohan paid floral tributes to the portrait of former CM M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary here on Wednesday.
Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, paid rich tributes to his grandfather and the late DMK president. The DMK leader visited the party’s city headquarters, 'Anbagam', to pay floral tributes to the portrait of the iconic Dravidian leader.
Meanwhile, DMK President M K Stalin led the tribute ceremonies at the late leader's memorial near Marina Beach, where Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers, and other top party leaders offered floral respects.
Following the tributes, Stalin issued a statement, reflecting on the enduring legacy of 'Kalaignar' Karunanidhi.
"The leader who, even after ageing and being confined to a wheelchair, worked without rest until his final breath for the Tamil race and the elevation of the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin posted on his official X account.
Acknowledging recent electoral outcomes, the DMK chief urged the cadres to be resilient. "The energy with which you swam through oceans of trials tirelessly, without taking victory to the head or defeat to the heart, resides in me as well. When you passed, I sought that energy. With it, we achieved continuous victories and led Tamil Nadu along a historic path of progress. Now, we have lost the opportunity for victory. However, your energy is not just with me, but with every sibling you nurtured with emotion".
Stalin affirmed the party's resolve to bounce back, stating, "We say with conviction... We will write the history of victory again. We will drive away the gathering darkness over Tamil Nadu with the light of the Rising Sun."
In a separate statement, Udhayanidhi recalled the late leader's deep connection with the party cadre. "Today is the 103rd birth anniversary of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, who bound together crores of cadres with the single call of 'My beloved siblings, who are dearer to me than my own life' (Late leader's usual way of addressing cadres)," Udhayanidhi wrote on his X account.
Reiterating the party's collective determination, Udhayanidhi added, "We will work tirelessly in the path shown by Kalaignar. We will rise again -- we will hoist the flag of victory again! May Kalaignar's fame soar!"
Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC) also paid rich tributes to the veteran leader on his birth anniversary, describing him as a "visionary leader, prolific writer, and champion of social justice".
In a message via the social media platform X, the Congress party stated that Karunanidhi's commitment to equality, education, and public welfare continues to inspire generations across India.
Large numbers of party cadres and alliance partners gathered at Anbagam and various designated spots across the city to participate in the anniversary events, raising slogans in praise of Karunanidhi, who shaped the socio-political landscape of Tamil Nadu over several decades.