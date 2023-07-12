Minister launches scheme to teach Tamil to migrants’ kids

COIMBATORE: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tirupur on Monday launched ‘Tamil Mozhi Karpom’ (Lets learn Tamil) scheme to teach Tamil to children of migrant workers.

“Besides their mother tongue, the children of migrant workers will also be taught Tamil. The scheme will be implemented across Tamil Nadu,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

“According to a 2011 census, there are 45.51 crore migrant workers in India, of which 34 lakh are in Tamil Nadu. In Tirupur alone, there may be 20 lakh migrant workers, who play a major role in the growth of the district,” he said.

In the first phase, 260 children will be taught Tamil along with their mother tongue in Tirupur, he said adding that Rs 71.11 lakh has been allocated for implementation of ‘Tamil Mozhi Karpom’ scheme. Earlier, while addressing reporters in Coimbatore, the Minister said the basic requirements of 7,294 schools across Tamil Nadu have been fulfilled through ‘Namma Ooru Palli’ scheme within a span of six months. “Contribution through CSR funds for development of schools through this scheme has crossed over Rs 100 crore,” he said.

Responding to a query on pending laptop distribution to students, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said after COVID-19, the state government is reeling under severe financial stress. “Once the situation improves, a call will be taken whether to give laptops or tablets to students,” he said.

The School Education Minister also said that he will take up the issue of private schools not placing information boards on fees with concerned authorities.