Minister KN Nehru inspects 400 MLD sea water desalination plant in Perur

CHENNAI: Municipal administration minister KN Nehru on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction work of the sea water desalination plant with a capacity of 400 MLD that is being set up in Perur.

An estimated cost of Rs 4,276.44 crore has been allocated for the project.

The minister has urged to speed up the work which would be an additional source of drinking water to the city.

The construction work at the site is currently in full swing.

The work includes the construction of the perimeter wall, a purified water tank, a clear water reservoir, a sludge thickener, an administration building, an intake structure, a warehouse, an RO permeate tank, and neutralization pits.

In addition, HDPE pipes will be installed extending 1150 meters into the sea to source seawater for drinking water production.

The dissolved air flotation units and dual media filter units being set up at this site are designed in a modern way compared to conventional systems.

These units are designed to effectively remove impurities (floating matter, particles) from seawater and ensure a stable capability for producing drinking water.

Furthermore, a 59 km-long drinking water pipeline will be installed from this facility to Porur.

Drinking water for the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation is supplied through five major reservoirs in the city.

Considering the long-term drinking water needs of Chennai city and the daily water requirements of the residents, the Tamil Nadu government is constructed of desalination plants.

At present, three desalination plants were set up in Minjur with a capacity of 100 MLD at a total cost of Rs 500 crore.

It has benefited several areas in north Chennai.

Additionally, a construction of desalination plants in Nemmeli with a capacity of 100 MLD and 150 MLD, which has supplied drinking water to the residential areas in the southern part of the city.