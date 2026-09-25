Minister KG Arunraj: Rs 50-cr bribery lie won't help Edappadi K Palaniswami

“The AIADMK leadership is attempting to portray Sathyabama negatively out of fear of defeat. But they shouldn’t underestimate the political understanding of the people,” he said.

He claimed that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would have lost his deposit in the Edappadi Assembly constituency in the general Assembly election if the TVK candidate hadn't been forced out of the fray by deceit.

Addressing media persons in Tirupur, Arunraj said the TVK candidate in Edappadi was bought for Rs 25 crore, and it is evidence of Palaniswami’s history of betrayal.