Minister inspects twin lake works

VELLORE: State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inspected the ongoing Rs 28.45 crore worth work on twin lakes in Katpadi on Monday.

Minister Duraimurugan had laid the foundation for the works in December 2022. The work envisages creation of small islands in the Tharapadavedu and Kalinjur lakes, which are to be connected together. The work once completed will ensure improved drinking water availability for a population of 15,000 in addition to attracting winged visitors to the lush growth on the man-made islands planned in the middle of the lakes.

The lakes will also have a walking track in addition to viewpoints for visitors once the bunds of both lakes are strengthened. Once completed the lakes will also boast of boating facilities.

The Minister ordered PWD officials to ensure that the work – now 45 per cent over, be completed by May 2024. Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor P Sunil Kumar and zone 1 chairperson Pushpalatha Vanniaraja accompanied Minister Duraimurugan during the inspection.