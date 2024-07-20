Minister Ganesan, T’kudi firm blame freak fire after 31 faint in alleged ammonia leak

MADURAI: Thirty-one women workers fell unconscious following an alleged ammonia gas leak from a private seafood processing unit at Pudurpandiapuram in Thoothukudi.

The incident is said to have happened around 11.30 pm on Friday. Minister for Labour, Skill Development and Employment CV Ganesan along with Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Collector G Lakshmipathy and officials inspected the spot on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Ganesan denied any gas leak from the unit and said it was an accidental fire that caused heavy smoke, resulting in fainting.

However, all the victims, who were hospitalised, are safe. Initially, they were admitted to three hospitals.

While eight victims were discharged, 23 others are expected to be discharged either by Saturday night or by Sunday.

Among the victims, 16 workers belong to Odisha, two from Assam, and the rest from parts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the district administration has sought a detailed report from the Industrial Safety Inspector, the Divisional Fire Officer, and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials, based on which suitable action would be initiated against the company, the sources added.

The Collector after inquiring said it was a fire accident and the firefighters extinguished the fire at around 2.30 am. District Fire Officer Mano Prasanna said they responded to a fire call at 11.30 pm on Friday. Puthiamputhur police have also Nila Sea Foods Private Limited unit, said the fire broke out following the short circuit from the individual quick freezing line during rest time between 11 pm, and 12 pm. The fire spread to the restroom and the inmates out of fear scrambled out, but in the process fell and were suffocated by the smoke.

A similar ammonia gas leakage was reported in the same company on June 5, 2014, in which more than 50 workers suffered breathlessness and other health issues.