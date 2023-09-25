Minister Duraimurugan confident of saving Kuruvai crop

CHENNAI: As the delta farmers here intensified their protests demanding Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, state irrigation minister Duraimurugan exuded confidence that they could save the standing Kuruvai crops this season.

Asked about the possibility of saving the Kuruvai crop, a confident Duraimurugan said, "We hope… I have confidence, we will save Kuruvai."

Duraimurugan confidence stems from the fact that Karnataka has complied with the Supreme Court's directive upholding the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu till September 27