Minister Duraimurugan announces slew of welfare measures in Vellore

VELLORE: Water resources minister Duraimurugan on Saturday announced a slew of measures for Ponnai area, which is 20 km from Vellore.

Participating in a ceremony at the Anandapadmanabasamy temple in Ponnai, the minister said local devotees have been asking for the renovation of the temple including its compound wall, roof tiles, wooden doors and the Chunam plaster, and promised to get funds for the renovation work from the HR&CE department.

He said a detailed project report will be readied for the construction of the raja gopuram for the temple once the renovation works are completed. He also said that a Rs 58-crore ground level causeway is under construction as the five-decade-old ground level bridge was washed away during the last monsoon.