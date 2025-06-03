Minister, DMK functionary let scot-free from probe: K Annamalai

CHENNAI: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, alleging a deliberate attempt to shield key accused involved in the high-profile Anna University sexual assault case.

He demanded accountability and issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the State to respond to a series of critical questions and warned that he would name all those linked yet missed out in the probe if the DMK government doesn’t act.

In a video posted on his X handle, Annamalai alleged that several crucial aspects of the case remain unanswered despite the conviction of the accused.

Annamalai claimed that shortly after committing the crime, Gnanasekar had contacted a Tamil Nadu police officer, apart from a functionary of the DMK, Kottur Shanmugam.

He further alleged that the call detail records (CDRs) of both Gnanasekar and the DMK functionary reveal communication between them immediately following the incident. The BJP leader also linked Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, saying that Kottur Shanmugam, in turn, spoke with the DMK minister, raising questions on the sort of conversation they had, as a case had been filed against the convict by then.

"The government cannot hide behind legal technicalities or threats of contempt. The public has a right to know who was contacted by the convict and why, in the hours following a heinous crime that shocked the conscience of the state," Annamalai said in his statement.

He went on to warn that if the government fails to provide a satisfactory response within 48 hours, he would release the names of the police officers allegedly in contact with the convict and the DMK functionary.

Minister Ma Subramaniam, flanked by cabinet colleague Sekarbabu, addressed the press after the video was released and denied the charges. Ma Subramaniam said that a district secretary, with a whole lot of functionaries under his control, speaking with just one of them won’t connect him to the case. Sekarbabu argued that Annamalai has been labelling unsubstantiated allegations on a daily basis.