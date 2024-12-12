Minister Chezhiaan reviews student welfare schemes at Madras Univ

CHENNAI: In an effort to check the effective implementation of various programmes, Minister of Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan conducted a high-level stakeholders' consultation meeting at the University of Madras on Thursday.

The minister's meeting follows Chief Minister MK Stalin's instruction to meet stakeholders of higher education and get their opinions on the effectiveness of the programmes implemented. Accordingly, the minister held meetings with higher education sector stakeholders zone-wise in Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai districts. As a continuation, the fourth meeting of the higher education sector stakeholders' consultation in the Chennai zone was held on Thursday.

Some of the topics discussed during the consultation meeting include 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical seats, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) test and 7.5 per cent reservation in all degree courses, including engineering, agriculture and law and development under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

"So far, 27 lakh students have been provided skill development training under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Out of this, more than one lakh people work in major companies. Around seven lakh girl students benefited from the Pudhumai Penn scheme. Over two lakh students are benefiting under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme launched this year," according to a statement issued by the Higher Education Department.

During the meeting, the minister assured stakeholders that skill development training would be provided to students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in collaboration with the industry.