Minister blames AIADMK, credits CM for retrieving prime land

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Tuesday accused the previous AIADMK regime of acting in favour of an individual belonging to the party and allowing him to possess 6.35 acres of prime government land worth an estimated Rs 1,000 crore on Radhakrishnan Salai.

Talking to reporters here, Ramachandran referred to the state government regaining possession of the four cawnies, 18 grounds and 1,683 sq ft land near Gemini Flyover on Monday and said that the previous AIADMK regime did not sustain the legal battle during its tenure. The AIADMK regime acted in favour of an individual named Krishnamurthy, who belonged to the party and allowed him to enjoy possession of the land, the Minister alleged.

Adding that the land was originally transferred by the state to Horticulture Society in 1910 and it slowly changed many hands before finally going into the possession of an individual, Ramachandran said, “Whatever reason the land was provided for, the land continued to be encroached by the individual, beyond the purpose.”

Possession of a portion of the land, which currently houses the Semmozhi Poonga, was regained after the efforts made by former CM M Karunanidhi in 1989, he said. Though the government made efforts to regain possession of the remaining six acres, there was a change of regime in the state, the Minister said, alleging that the subsequent AIADMK government even issued a patta for the land in the name of Krishnamurthy.

Continuing the sincere efforts of the Karunanidhi government, the incumbent government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin vigorously pursued the case and the Commissioner of Land Administration issued orders recently to regain possession after securing verdicts in the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court during the last six months, Ramachandran said.

Accordingly, the collector took possession of the land with a guideline value of over Rs 500 crore and market value of Rs 1,000 crore. He also added that the Revenue Department regained possession of another 63 grounds in Velachery.