Minister Arunraj says TNUHDB tenements dilapidated; Nehru ready for joint inspections

CHENNAI: Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj on Friday said Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements across the State were in poor condition and lacked basic amenities, prompting Deputy Leader of Opposition KN Nehru to support a joint inspection of the buildings.
Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for the Housing and Urban Development Department in the Assembly, Arunraj said the DMK had claimed credit for constructing several TNUHDB tenements, including one at Pattinapakkam. “Those who say they have built several tenements should also see their present condition. Across the State, the tenements are in a dilapidated state and do not provide basic facilities to residents,” he said.
Intervening, Nehru said TNUHDB tenements had a lifespan of about 25 years and acknowledged that redevelopment was often delayed because residents were reluctant to vacate their homes. He cited the reconstruction of tenements at Kotturpuram during the previous DMK regime under Chief Minister MK Stalin. “When we proposed reconstruction, the residents agreed to shift. If people are willing to move out for redevelopment, we are ready to discuss construction of new houses,” he said.
Nehru also agreed to join a proposed joint committee to assess the condition of TNUHDB tenements and suggested that residents be consulted during the inspection, responding to the minister's call on those lines.