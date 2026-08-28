Minister Arunraj says TNUHDB tenements dilapidated; Nehru ready for joint inspections

Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for the Housing and Urban Development Department in the Assembly, Arunraj said the DMK had claimed credit for constructing several TNUHDB tenements, including one at Pattinapakkam. “Those who say they have built several tenements should also see their present condition. Across the State, the tenements are in a dilapidated state and do not provide basic facilities to residents,” he said.

Intervening, Nehru said TNUHDB tenements had a lifespan of about 25 years and acknowledged that redevelopment was often delayed because residents were reluctant to vacate their homes. He cited the reconstruction of tenements at Kotturpuram during the previous DMK regime under Chief Minister MK Stalin. “When we proposed reconstruction, the residents agreed to shift. If people are willing to move out for redevelopment, we are ready to discuss construction of new houses,” he said.