Minister Aadhav mocks BJP’s lone MLA, flouts House decorum: TN BJP Nainar

The BJP chief accused Aadhav of displaying a lack of legislative propriety. In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said that Aadhav Arjuna's mocking of Bhojarajan was highly condemnable. Calling the remarks unbecoming of a legislator, Nainar said Aadhav should first understand legislative conventions and political developments before making such statements.

He also dismissed Aadhav's contention that delimitation would weaken Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament. "Saying that Tamil Nadu's MPs will be reduced when their number increases from 39 to 59 is an expression of your ignorance," he said, adding that the State's representation would rise to 7.23 per cent.

Nainar also rejected the minister's argument that the proposed exercise would favour only Hindi-speaking and populous states. He said the Centre's proposal envisaged a 50 per cent increase in representation irrespective of population or language, and therefore would not disadvantage any state.