Minister Aadhav meets CPM, CPI chiefs amid rift with state units

Arjuna met CPM general secretary MA Baby at AK Gopalan Bhavan, the party's headquarters, and CPI general secretary D Raja at Ajoy Bhawan.

In a social media post, the CPI said Arjuna visited Ajoy Bhawan and discussed contemporary political developments with Raja and National Secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda. National Secretariat members Annie Raja and K Prekash Babu also met him and exchanged pleasantries.

The CPI described the meeting as an opportunity for a cordial exchange of views between the party and the TVK on the prevailing political situation.

The meetings matter because both Communist parties support the TVK-led coalition government, even as their state leaderships have criticised several government decisions.