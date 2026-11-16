Minister Aadhav meets CPM, CPI chiefs amid rift with state units

CHENNAI: Public Works and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna's meetings with the national leadership of the two Communist parties in New Delhi have drawn attention amid criticism of the TVK government from their respective state units.
Arjuna met CPM general secretary MA Baby at AK Gopalan Bhavan, the party's headquarters, and CPI general secretary D Raja at Ajoy Bhawan.
In a social media post, the CPI said Arjuna visited Ajoy Bhawan and discussed contemporary political developments with Raja and National Secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda. National Secretariat members Annie Raja and K Prekash Babu also met him and exchanged pleasantries.
The CPI described the meeting as an opportunity for a cordial exchange of views between the party and the TVK on the prevailing political situation.
The meetings matter because both Communist parties support the TVK-led coalition government, even as their state leaderships have criticised several government decisions.
A senior CPM leader said he was unaware of the meetings and their agenda. "Our party is not controlled by any one leader. We take positions based on collective decisions. The state secretary articulates the party's position, not his personal views. We have criticised the TVK government whenever it has taken an anti-people stand and appreciated it whenever it has taken a position deserving appreciation," he said.
Meanwhile, both CPM and CPI welcomed the TVK government's decision to withdraw 600 cases registered against farmers and teachers who had staged protests between 2021 and 2026 to press their demands. The government has ordered the withdrawal of the cases, benefiting more than 92,000 people facing prosecution.