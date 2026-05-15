Minister Aadhav calls for video recording of police complaints for transparency

Speaking after a constituency-level review meeting with officials from police, revenue, Tasmac, sanitation, electricity and public works departments, Aadhav Arjuna said the government is ready to support police stations with a dedicated IT wing for handling recordings and complaint documentation. "Whenever a complaint is given in a police station, the process itself should be video recorded. It will protect both the public and officials tomorrow," he said.

Women's safety, illegal liquor sales and ganja-related complaints dominated the major part of the meeting, with the minister claiming residents had repeatedly flagged "drug culture" and Tasmac-linked nuisance during the election campaign.

"Women are unable to walk freely in many streets," he alleged, adding that police had been given a free hand to crack down on ganja sales, illegal bars and unauthorised liquor trade.