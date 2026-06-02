Minister Aadhav Arjuna meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; seeks larger highway push, road safety funds

CHENNAI: Seeking greater Central support for Tamil Nadu’s road and infrastructure agenda, State Minister for Public Works, Highways and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and pressed for the expeditious implementation of a series of key highway and road-safety initiatives across the State.
The meeting focused on 10 major demands, including the full-scale implementation of road-safety policies, modernisation and rehabilitation of critical grade separators and flyovers, widening of major four-lane corridors into six-lane highways, and the release of Union funds earmarked for road and infrastructure projects during 2026-27.
Aadhav Arjuna said Tamil Nadu had sought enhanced Central assistance to accelerate infrastructure development and improve highway connectivity across the State.
“Road safety remains a top priority. Tamil Nadu recorded 71,313 road accidents last year, resulting in 18,421 fatalities. We have urged the Union government to support a comprehensive strategy aimed at substantially reducing these numbers,” he said.
According to the minister, the discussions also covered measures to strengthen highway infrastructure, improve traffic management and undertake long-pending upgrades to key transport corridors.
Gadkari assured that the Centre would examine the State’s requests, particularly those relating to increased funding for road and infrastructure projects, and take appropriate steps, Aadhav Arjuna said.
The minister expressed confidence that closer coordination between the State and the Centre would help fast-track infrastructure projects and strengthen road safety measures.
He said Tamil Nadu’s highways sector was poised for significant expansion through transparent execution and focused planning, adding that investments in roads, transport infrastructure and safety mechanisms would remain central to the State’s development strategy.