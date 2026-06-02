Minister Aadhav Arjuna meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; seeks larger highway push, road safety funds

The meeting focused on 10 major demands, including the full-scale implementation of road-safety policies, modernisation and rehabilitation of critical grade separators and flyovers, widening of major four-lane corridors into six-lane highways, and the release of Union funds earmarked for road and infrastructure projects during 2026-27.

Aadhav Arjuna said Tamil Nadu had sought enhanced Central assistance to accelerate infrastructure development and improve highway connectivity across the State.