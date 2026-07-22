Education should be moved back to State List, urges Minister Aadhav Arjuna

In a statement posted on his X account, Aadhav said Tamil Nadu was the first State to oppose the introduction of NEET for medical admissions and had consistently maintained its stand against the examination. He claimed that the opposition to NEET had now spread across the country, with students staging peaceful protests demanding its abolition.

Alleging that the Union government had failed to recognise the legitimacy of the students' democratic protest, Aadhav condemned the reported detention of protesters and the use of force against them.