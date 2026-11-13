Minister Aadhav alleges Rs 2,200 cr roadwork scam under previous DMK regime

CHENNAI: Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Friday accused the previous DMK government of corruption in highway works, alleging that Rs 2,200 crore was allocated in 2025 for road repairs and patchwork ahead of the Assembly election. He added that the proposed Tiruvanmiyur-Uthandi elevated corridor would be retendered if revived.
Talking to reporters at the Secretariat after releasing a six-month performance report, Aadhav said the government had restructured the departments and introduced transparency in tendering. He alleged that companies linked to benami associates of former ministers had secured contracts and said complaints had been lodged. "There will be no domination by one family under this government," he said.
The Rs 2,100-crore Tiruvanmiyur-Uthandi project had been referred to a consultative committee, he said, alleging large-scale irregularities. The minister added that any decision to proceed would involve a fresh tender. The Teynampet-Saidapet elevated corridor would be completed and opened by April, he said.
The government had inspected 5,226 schools and found 15,661 toilets unusable, he said. Deficiencies in schools, hospitals and social welfare hostels would be addressed over the next two years.
Government buildings would be designed to last at least 75 years, with hospitals and collectorates planned as multi-storey structures. Contractors missing deadlines would be blacklisted and barred from future tenders. He claimed transfers in the Public Works and Highways departments had been effected without bribes.
Aadhav said he would meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on November 17 to discuss 8- and 10-lane road projects. Preliminary work had begun on a passenger ferry service linking Chennai, Mamallapuram and Puducherry. The Highways Department would take up road and stormwater-drain works in Chennai.
The government was planning a sports city, 10 Olympic academies, and sports hostels in all 38 districts, he added. A separate Girivalam road in Tiruvannamalai was also under consideration.