Minister Aadhav alleges Rs 2,200 cr roadwork scam under previous DMK regime

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat after releasing a six-month performance report, Aadhav said the government had restructured the departments and introduced transparency in tendering. He alleged that companies linked to benami associates of former ministers had secured contracts and said complaints had been lodged. "There will be no domination by one family under this government," he said.



The Rs 2,100-crore Tiruvanmiyur-Uthandi project had been referred to a consultative committee, he said, alleging large-scale irregularities. The minister added that any decision to proceed would involve a fresh tender. The Teynampet-Saidapet elevated corridor would be completed and opened by April, he said.



The government had inspected 5,226 schools and found 15,661 toilets unusable, he said. Deficiencies in schools, hospitals and social welfare hostels would be addressed over the next two years.