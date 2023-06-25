Minister: 2,500 fake registrations cancelled so far

MADURAI: Over 2,500 fake registration documents have so far been cancelled based on almost 16,000 petitions submitted by those affected in parts of the State.

To ensure a quick, transparent, and simplified registration process, a software-enabled ‘Project STAR 3.0’ will come into force in a period of six months in Tamil Nadu, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said on Saturday after inaugurating the multi-specialty health camp organised at Chettikulam in Madurai district.

On the new facility to be rolled out, the Minister said it would be an advanced version of the comprehensive online portal for document registration and marriage registration.

With this online facility in all the offices of the Registration Department, the needy would be provided with tokens mentioning the time after making online registration so as to avoid delay in the process of registration.

Apart from allopathic medicine, health care services through Ayurveda and Siddha medicine were also provided to the needy by a team of doctors on the occasion.

During such camps, those in need of higher levels of health care were also referred by doctors to treat them under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Care scheme in government hospitals and private hospitals also. The health camp is organised to commemorate the centenary year of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Of the hundred such health camps scheduled to be organised across Tamil Nadu, six camps including two under the limits of Madurai Corporation and four under the rural limits of Madurai district would be organised.

Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha, Additional Collector (Development) S Saravanan, Chairman, District Panchayats, Surya Kala Kalanidhi, Deputy Director of Health Services P Kumaraguruparan and others were present, sources said.