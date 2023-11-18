Mini textile parks soon in all dists: Minister

COIMBATORE: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi on Friday said mini textile parks would be established in all districts across the state.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a conference on technical textiles in Coimbatore, Gandhi said of the total 110 applications received from representatives of textile units to set up mini textile parks across the state, permission has been granted to 10 applicants, including one from Annur in Coimbatore to set up the textile park.

“These mini textile parks developed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore will have facilities to accommodate three textile units. The state government has been lending various monetary benefits to the textile sector,” he added.

Stating that the state’s new textile policy will be unveiled soon, Gandhi said priority would be given to promote technical textiles. “The state government will take steps towards establishing a mega textile park in Virudhunagar under the PM Mitra scheme. An integrated textile park will be developed in Salem, for which a proposal has been sent to the central government,” he added.

Further, Gandhi said synthetic fibre manufacturers will be promoted by the state government under the new textile policy.