Mini-bus driver arrested in Kovai for marrying 15-yr-old class 10 girl

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old man has been arrested by Salem police on Wednesday for marrying a 15-year-old girl studying class ten. According to police, R Vinod, a mini-bus driver from Adaikanur village near Omalur had married the victim from Pudhuchampalli village near Mettur at a temple on 23 March.

Acting on a complaint on child marriage, a team led by Salem District Child Welfare Officer Lalitha held an inquiry and confirmed the offence.

The minor girl was married to him with the consent of her mother and as well as the mother of the accused. Based on a complaint by the official at Omalur All Women’s Police Station (AWPS), a case was registered against Vinod under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. A search is on to nab the mother of both the accused and victim, who are on the run.