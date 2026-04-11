Mineral-laden lorry rams bike killing college girl in Kumari

The deceased, identified as Katlin Abina (19), of Kanniyakumari, was studying first-year BSc Physics at St Joseph’s College in Tiruchy and staying in the hostel. She had come to her native place last week, and her father, Christuraj (48), a soldier from Chitratrankarai area near Kaliyakkavilai, who was serving in Arunachal Pradesh, had recently come to Kochi camp for training and had come home three days ago to see his daughter.

As she had to return to college to write examinations, Christuraj took her on his motorcycle to the railway station at Nagercoil. When they were passing in front of Thuckalay police station, a Taurus lorry carrying minerals and heading towards Nagercoil rammed into the motorcycle from behind.