Min Velu inspects road construction works at Tiruvannamalai temple

TIRUVANNAMALAI: PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu on Friday inspected the cement road laying work at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple at Tiruvannamalai. The work was begun three days ago. Accompanied by officials, the minister went around the work spot and ordered that the work be finished before the commencement of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival in November/December. Estimated at Rs 15 crore, the work includes constructing roadside drains and then laying the cement road covering the Pei Gopuram and big street stretches of the program which are traditionally used during the deepam for the procession by various deities.