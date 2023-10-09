Min Senthilbalaji admitted to Stanley hospital due to sudden chest pain

CHENNAI: Minister Senthilbalaji on Monday morning was admitted to Stanley Medical College Hospital due to sudden chest pain & high blood pressure.

He was brought from Puzhal jail to the hospital due to sudden illness.

It is also reported that, he often suffers from numbness in the leg that seems to have developed after the bypass surgery that was performed in June.

He has also informed the doctors that along with leg numbness, he has shortness of breath and is unable to sit even for a short time.

Further update on his health condition is awaited from the hospital authorities.