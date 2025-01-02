Min Moorthy denies making controversial 'aanda parambarai' remarks

MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy on Thursday denied making 'aanda parambarai' remarks at a recent event.

Responding to charges that he made such a casteist remark while addressing students at a programme organized a few months ago, he said the purported video had been clipped out of context.

The minister's response comes after the video went viral on social media, leading to a backlash against the DMK leader and the government.

The minister claimed that the video was doctored to malign his reputation. He was talking to reporters at Avaniyapuram in Madurai after inspecting works for Jallikattu here, which is scheduled to be held on January 14.

During the programme to felicitate those who excelled in the TNPSC exam, Moorthy said that he congratulated them and advocated the need to develop harmonious relationships with one another. He added that there is nothing to controversial in his talk.

Meanwhile, he said that Avaniyapuram jallikattu will be conducted as per norms. The district administration would soon issue notifications in this regard, he said.

Online registration would be open soon for participating bulls and tamers, the minister added.