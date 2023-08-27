Min Gandhi launches govt schemes in Wallajahpet

RANIPET: State Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi laid the foundation for two welfare schemes and inaugurated a cement godown which was recently completed in Wallajahpet panchayat union on Saturday.

The Minister first laid the foundation for a Rs15.25 lakh quarters and office building for the VAO at Chennasamudran in Wallajahpet panchayat union and then came to the Wallajahpet bus stand where he laid the foundation for the construction of various facilities estimated at Rs 2.06 crore in the terminus. The facilities include 18 shops covering a total area of 2,000 square feet, a 1,200 square feet bus shelter, a water facility and LED lights in the area.

He then inaugurated a Rs 56.20 lakh cement godown built under the Kalaignar centenary scheme at Wallajahpet.

Those present on the occasion included Collector S Valarmathi, DRO N Suresh, district panchayat chairperson Jayanthi Thirukumaran, and Wallajahpet municipal commissioner Mangayarkarasan among others.