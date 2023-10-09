Min Duraimurugan’s ‘thermocol’ speech leaves House in splits

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju is unable to escape the ignominious 'Thermocol' act even a couple of years after the state underwent a change of government.

Leader of the House cum state irrigation minister Duraimurugan on Monday revisited the thermocol past to jocularly taunt Raju who only sought to augment Madurai's water supply by sourcing water from Cumbum.

Replying to his Raju's specific query during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, state municipal administration minister K N Nehru said that pipelines were not laid for over 60kms for the project in the previous AIADMK regime and the works were largely over and only another 15km-long pipelines are required to be laid for the project.

Nehru assured that the work would be completed and the project launched soon. Intervening during the debate, Duraimurugan said, "He (Nehru) will definitely ensure that water is brought to Madurai. We will also ensure that the water thus brought to Madurai is saved in the dam by covering it with Thermocol."

Duraimurugan's jocular thermocol reference left most of the House, including Chief Minister M K Stalin in splits.