Min denies charges, says Rs 14k cr crop loans disbursed

CHENNAI: Minister for Cooperatives KR Periyakaruppan said the state government is inching closer towards its target of disbursing crop loans to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore to farmers.

The minister refuting charges made by Madurai West constituency AIADMK legislator Sellur K Raju said, “so far the government disbursed around Rs 14,200 crore worth crop loans through cooperative societies to farmers as against its target of Rs 16,000 crore.

Retorting the AIADMK legislator’s claims, the minister said that the AIADMK regime had disbursed an average of Rs 6,000 crore crop loans per year between 2011 and 2021. The DMK regime increased the loans to manifold. In the first year, Rs 10,000 crore worth loans were distributed to farmers. It went up to Rs 12,000 crore in the following year. The government has fixed a target of distributing Rs 16,000 crore. Loans worth Rs 14,200 crore has been distributed, he said.

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu said that the government made 20 announcements for Madurai and listed out some of the announcements such as Metro Rail project and riverfront development project.