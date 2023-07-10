Min: Deadline for med admission extended

COIMBATORE: The deadline for receipt of applications for medical admissions has been extended by two days till 12 July, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

Addressing the media in Dharmapuri on Sunday, Subramanian said that 39,924 students have bought applications, but only 32,649 filled up applications have been received so far. “As students sought for two more days’ time due to delay in getting their certificates, the last date of receipt of applications for medical admissions has been extended from 10 July to 12 July,” he said. Stating that it may take ten more days to announce the date for counselling, the minister said without waiting until then, the merit list for MBBS and BDS courses will be declared at 10 am on July 16. Subramanian also added that 1,021 vacancies in hospitals will be filled up within a month. He also stated that Tamil Nadu leads in organ donations in India.

Earlier, Subramanian inspected ongoing works to set-up an eight kilometre long walking track to implement a scheme named ‘health walk.’ It is aimed at promoting walking habits among people. Efforts have also been taken to develop walking tracks in 38 districts across Tamil Nadu, he said. District Collector K Santhi, Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesubatham and other officials accompanied the Health Minister.