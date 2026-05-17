Tamil Nadu

Min: CM reviewing all depts, White Paper soon

After being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay criticised the previous DMK government, alleging that it had emptied the state treasury.
CTR Nirmal Kumar
CTR Nirmal Kumar
Updated on

MADURAI: Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is reviewing all government departments to assess their current status. “A comprehensive White Paper will be released based on the findings,” he told reporters.

After being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay criticised the previous DMK government, alleging that it had emptied the state treasury.

Stating that all MLAs had returned to their respective constituencies to thank voters, Kumar said the legislators were also working with the district administration to curb drug trafficking, illegal mining and quarrying, and irregularities in Tasmac bars attached to liquor outlets.

white paper
CM Vijay
Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar

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