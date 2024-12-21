Min Chezhiaan distorts facts, can't form V-C search panel without UGC nominee: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: In a storm brewing between the Higher Education Minister and the Governor, the gubernatorial head RN Ravi has responded that Govi Chezhiaan's claims on the appointment of vice-chancellors are a "distortion of facts."

Pointing out that the minister had mentioned a Supreme Court's judgment in the case of Jagdish Prasad Sharma and others vs the State of Bihar and others, the Governor claimed that the apex court, in its latest judgment in October 2022, has held that any appointment as a vice chancellor made on the recommendation of the search committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC regulations shall be null and void.

"The notification issued by the government is contrary to the search committee constituted by the chancellor. So, it is invalid, being contrary to the existing UGC regulations and the latest prevailing orders of the Supreme Court," Governor Ravi added.

Claiming that any selection by the search committee constituted without the UGC chairman's nominee is bound to be quashed in the courts, Ravi said, "The role of the vice-chancellor is pivotal in shaping the future of our universities and our students. It is not in the interest of our students to keep the post of vice-chancellor vacant."

"The chancellor has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to recall the notification, which is contrary to the search committee constituted and sent for issuing notification. The government is directed to notify the search committees for the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Anna University (Chennai), Bharathidasan University (Tiruchirappalli) and Periyar University (Salem) as constituted by the chancellor, which includes the UGC chairman's nominee," he said.

The Governor said the notification issued by the State government purposefully excluded the UGC chairman's nominee, in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court.