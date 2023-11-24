Min Anbarasan launches 'Startup Thamizha' business TV show

CHENNAI: State Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) T M Anbarasan on Friday launched the 'Startup Thamizha', Tamil Nadu's first business pitch reality TV show, which aims to identify 50 promising startups from across the state and to facilitate funding for their ventured from reputed entrepreneurs and angel investors.

"Youth aspire to become entrepreneurs, but are hesitant to take up the entrepreneurial path due to family situations and inadequate awareness. As a new initiative, a TV reality show titled 'Startup Thamizha' will be telecast for the purpose of creating awareness and attracting global investments to Startups in TN. It will be conducted as three seasons and a total of 36 episodes will be telecast. Soon, shortlisting startups for participation in the show will be conducted, " Anbarasan said while delivering a keynote address in the inaugural ceremony here.

Pointing out the financial assistance given by the state government to the Startups, Anbarasan said that works are underway to establish regional StartupTN hubs in Salem, Hosur, Cuddalore and Thanjavur.

"StartupTN is taking various initiatives to create awareness among young entrepreneurs and promote entrepreneurship spirit. Programmes to promote entrepreneurship among school and college students are also being conducted. So far, 9 lakh students have undergone entrepreneurship training programmes through the TN government, " Anbarasan added.

Inviting the Startups to join with the state government, the MSME minister said, "I urge Startups to join hands with MSME and Industry departments to contribute in a major way in achieving the Chief Minister's aim of reaching the $1 trillion economy. I also urge you all to contribute to make Tamil Nadu number 1 State in the country by making use of the schemes and initiatives brought in by the government."

Archana Patnaik, MSME secretary, Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO of StartupTN were present on the occasion.