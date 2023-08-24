Mill to aid farmers’ fight against boars

VELLORE: The Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill is planning to supply about 150 mill registered cane farmers with wild boar repellent at subsidised cost from Friday.

Prepared by the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University’s Agricultural Research Station at Virinjipuram, 12 km from Vellore, the repellent, which earlier cost Rs 500 per litre with Rs 90 GST and an additional Rs 110 when couriered to outstation customers is now expected to cost half, according to mill sources.

Professor Thirumurugan of the research station said that the state government had issued orders to supply 10,000 litres of this repellent, which would cover around 2,000 Ha (5000 acres). “As on date we have already supplied 5,000 litres” he told DT Next.

Asked why this lab to land initiative took so long to reach farmers Thirumurugan said, “We have been preparing and selling the repellent for over 4 years. Many local farmers purchase it from us regularly in addition to us supplying it to farmers in AP and Karnataka also.”

Stating that 500 ml was enough for an acre he said the repellent should be placed in small plastic boxes and tied on a wire between wooden poles on the perimeter at about 2.5 feet from the ground. “Holes should be bored into the container to allow the repellent to seep out,” he said.

All 15 cooperative sugar mills in the state have been supplied with the repellent, he added.