Mill owners to meet TN ministers tomorrow in a bid to end impasse

CHENNAI: In a bid to end the six-day impasse in the milling industry, the mill owners' conglomeration would meet a delegation led by ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Gandhi.

The industry stakeholders announced an indefinite strike from July 15 condemning price hike in raw materials and power, increase in loan interest and embargo on exports. The stakeholders say these policies have been pressurising their industry.

The economy has been severely hit as the industry generates an estimate of Rs 400 through exports.

The meeting with the ministers will be convened in State secretariat tomorrow. The stakeholders are expecting a permanent solution for the various issues they face.