M Shanmugam (57), a resident of Poigaipatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy, has been running a modern rice mill on Madurai road, which has been functioning as an approved hulling agent of the TNCSC since October 2022 and has been sending rice to the PDS outlets.

In such a backdrop, the particular rice mill had been supplied 3,710 MT of paddy for hulling during September and October. The rice should be handed over to the TNCSC within 15 days. However, the mill failed to hand it over after hulling.