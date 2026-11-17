TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy police arrested a family of three persons on Tuesday for selling PDS rice in the black market, which has led to a loss to the tune of Rs 22.20 crore for the state government.
M Shanmugam (57), a resident of Poigaipatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy, has been running a modern rice mill on Madurai road, which has been functioning as an approved hulling agent of the TNCSC since October 2022 and has been sending rice to the PDS outlets.
In such a backdrop, the particular rice mill had been supplied 3,710 MT of paddy for hulling during September and October. The rice should be handed over to the TNCSC within 15 days. However, the mill failed to hand it over after hulling.
Subsequently, the officials inspected the rice mill in the late hours of Monday and found a huge stock of rice meant to be distributed to the PDS outlets. The officials also found that Shanmugam was selling the rice in the black market with the support of his wife Vanitha (47) and son Rengarajan (26), which has incurred a loss to the government to the tune of Rs 22.20 crore.
Later, the District Crime Branch police registered a case under various sections and arrested the trio late Monday. They were produced before the court and lodged in prison.