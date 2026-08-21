Milk producers' protest over procurement price from August 24

TIRUCHY: Milk producers' welfare association on Thursday announced a protest over the procurement price of Rs 3/litre from August 24.
It said that the cooperative administration will deduct Rs 1.75 and the producers would get only Rs 1.25 per litre.
It demanded that the State increase the procurement price by 5%.
It noted that the milk producers have long been demanding Rs 44/litre of cow milk and Rs 60/ litre of buffalo milk.
Noting that procurement by Aavin in August 2025 was 36 lakh litre/ day, association State president Rajendran said, “If the situation continues, the milk producers from the central region would opt to supply milk to the private firms, further weakening the functioning of Aavin," he said.