Mild showers to occur over South & Western Ghats districts of TN till Feb 28

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain over south and western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu till Feb 28 due to a prevailing circulation over the sea.

Meanwhile, isolated pockets of the State are likely to witness soaring temperatures with a surge of 2-3 degrees Celsius than usual.

A trough from south Telangana to south Tamil Nadu now runs from the above cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and neighbourhood to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Another trough runs from above cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and the neighbourhood to coastal Andhra Pradesh across Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level.



Under its influence, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over south Tamil Nadu including Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, and western ghat districts (Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar) till Wednesday, as per RMC bulletin.



Meanwhile, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of the state, especially north Tamil Nadu.



The maximum temperature will be two to three degrees Celsius above normal at a few pockets over Tamil Nadu.



As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The temperature level is expected to surge, where the maximum temperature is likely to be 34 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius for the next two days.



On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Karur 38.5 degree Celsius (101.3 degrees Fahrenheit).



Followed by Erode at 38.4 degrees Celsius, and Salem at 36.1 degree Celsius.

