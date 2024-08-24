Mild showers predicted over isolated places of Tamil Nadu till 30.08.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu due to a change in wind pattern till August 30.



In addition, during the southwest monsoon, the state has received 76 percent excess rainfall, recording 333 mm of rain.

Under the influence of offshore trough runs from south Gujarat to south Kerala coast. It has triggered rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu in the coming days. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the state, especially in areas along western ghats of Tamil Nadu till Saturday.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is likely over a few western ghat areas, and below-normal rainfall is likely over the rest of the state.

The weather department has issued a thunderstorm warning over isolated places in the state for the next 48 hours.

In addition, the capital city and suburbs witness sweltering heat in the daytime for the last few days, and mild showers are predicted due to the change in wind flow pattern for the next few days. Also, the maximum and minimum temperature during the daytime is likely to occur around 36 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius, respectively, for 48 hours.

During the southwest monsoon from June 1 to August 24, Tamil Nadu received 333 mm of rainfall against 189 mm which is 76 percent excess spell. Of which, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Tirunelveli district was 451 percent, largely excess rainfall, with 282 mm rainfall. At least two districts - Mayiladathurai and Nagapattinam districts saw deficit rainfall during the season