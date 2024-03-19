Mild showers likely to occur over some areas of TN, Pondy

CHENNAI: Some places in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next three days under the influence of trough over the sea, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the rest of the state is expected to witness dry weather and maximum temperature to increase by two to three degree Celsius.

"The wind discontinuity from south Tamil Nadu to the cyclonic circulation over west Vidarbha now runs from South Interior Karnataka to the cyclonic circulation over west Vidarbha and neighbourhood and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. The rainfall activity is likely to continue till March 23," said a senior RMC official.

However, the rest of the state especially the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu will experience dry weather.

"The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius and record around 37 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius in various weather stations. Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, " added the official.

The weather department forecast for Chennai and its suburbs that the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy during the daytime. The mercury level is likely to soar and maximum temperature would be around 33 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius. Also, the minimum temperature is expected around 25 degree Celsius for the next two days.