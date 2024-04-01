Mild showers likely to occur in South Tamil Nadu: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain to occur at couple of places in the Southern part of Tamil Nadu due to the variable wind direction in the upper atmospheric layers in the Southern region.

However, North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal districts are likely to witness dry weather.

On April 2, mild showers may occur at South Tamil Nadu, Delta districts while the other districts of Tamil Nadu may witness dry weather.

As for Chennai is concerned, the sky will be partly cloudy for the next two days and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 36°C and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-27°C.

It is to be noted that, no warning has been issued to fishermen to venture in to sea.